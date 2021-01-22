Alec Burks with an assist vs the Golden State Warriors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alec Burks (New York Knicks) with an assist vs the Golden State Warriors, 01/21/2021

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
New York		+145+3.5O 218.5
Sacramento		-176-3.5U 218.5
Game Info

Latest Stories