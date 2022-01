The Hill

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.) knocked President Biden on Sunday for "spreading things" that he claimed were "untrue" in last week's voting rights speech, suggesting the remarks will not help unite the country.Asked during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" about Biden's voting rights speech in Georgia, Cassidy said Biden made claims that were "misleading" and not helpful in the president's quest to bring Americans together."Now, if...