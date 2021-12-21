Alec Burks
Iman Shumpert hates the Warriors but has a 100 percent approval rating for Klay Thompson.
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and his longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller are finally tying the knot. The 23-year-old NBA […] The post NBA star Trae Young announces engagement to girlfriend Shelby Miller appeared first on TheGrio.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had a historic game on Monday in a win over the Boston Celtics.
Draymond Green had his first triple-double of the season, but his son was the storyline of the night.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis explained his relief he didn't injure himself seriously.
The Bell Ringer Podcast discusses if it is time for the Philadelphia 76ers to fix things with Ben Simmons to get him back on the floor.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova on a 10-day hardship exemption, pending a physical and protocols, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me. Source: Twitter @wojespn What's the buzz on Twitter? ...
With the Celtics at an even 15-15 after 30 games, Chris Forsberg looks back at every deal Brad Stevens has made as president of basketball of operations to assess how he's handling the role.
After the Kentucky game became a high-profile debacle, UNC’s first chance to take a step in a better direction comes Tuesday night against App State
Defending national champion Baylor maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise on Monday. The Bears ended a four-week streak of turnover atop the poll by taking care of Oregon last week, receiving 60 of 61 first-place votes from a national panel that regular covers college basketball. The Bears (10-0) reached the top spot last week after dominating then-No. 6 Villanova, something they never accomplished during their title-winning season.
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about Kemba Walker's big game after returning to the lineup against the Boston Celtics. Thibodeau explains that he does appreciate Walker's frustration but says he ultimately has to do what's best for the team. If Kemba will play more moving forward, Thibodeau said he's planning on a per day basis based on how many players keep entering health and safety protocols.
A six-pack of Miami Heat notes on a Monday:
A pair of four-time champions and the guy who ejected Tim Duncan for laughing on the bench are now eligible for the Hall of Fame.
Missouri men's basketball will take on Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game at the Enterprise Center in Saint Louis. Here's how you can watch.
The Pacers are open to rebuilding. Or not.
Isaiah Miranda has gone from unranked to possible five-star recruit in a matter of months, and he’s expected to be in town this week.
Arch Manning, the youngest big-time quarterback of the Eli and Peyton family tree, shows he's more than just a football player at the City of Palms.
Rapper E-40 is excited to watch a healthy Warriors team after Klay Thompson and James Wiseman return from injuries.
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Houston Rockets 133-118 on Monday night. DeRozan, who scored 38 points in Sunday’s win over the Lakers after missing three games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, received help from five teammates who scored in double figures. The Bulls never trailed and led by 25 during the first half.
ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks joined Chris Forsberg to discuss what he thinks the missing piece is for the Boston Celtics moving forward.