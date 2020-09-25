Alec Bohm channels Vladimir Guerrero and Bryce Harper hits Little League HR to put Phillies on board

Bohm channels his inner Vlad, Harper hits Little League HR to put Phils on board originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies need a lot to go right in this final weekend to make the playoffs but it feels safe to say they wouldn't even be in position to play in October without rookie Alec Bohm.

Bohm is hitting .340/.406/.487 and continues to solidify his claim to the NL Rookie of the Year award. His work with runners in scoring position has been impossible to ignore and it's a number voters will pay attention to.

In 51 plate appearances with runners in scoring position, Bohm is hitting .463 with twice as many walks as strikeouts. His latest clutch knock came with two outs and Scott Kingery on third base in the third inning Friday night. With the Phillies trailing by a run, Bohm worked a full count and dunked a single into right field to tie the game.

Look at the location of this pitch.

Vlad Guerrero Sr. would be proud.

Bohm's at-bat led the Phillies to a big inning. The next batter was Bryce Harper, who laced a ball down the first-base line for a little league homer. Enjoy.

The Little League homer for the lead! pic.twitter.com/YsD8yBKzWM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 25, 2020

Harper was credited with a triple as the Phillies went up 3-1.

Bohm and Harper were instrumental in another rally two innings later. Bohm lined a two-out single to right field and Harper followed with an RBI single to score Kingery.