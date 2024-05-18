Aleah Shogren's complete-game shutout pushes Bemidji over Cloquet

May 17—BEMIDJI — Aleah Shogren is pretty good at playing softball.

The Bemidji High School senior pitcher had everything working on Friday against Cloquet. BHS picked up a 1-0 win behind Shogren's three-hit shutout. She walked just one batter and struck out six, improving Bemidji to 4-14 to end the regular season.

BHS used the long ball to get its winning run. Emilie Jessen launched one over the left field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning. She went 2 for 2 with an RBI in the win. Audrey Neadeau, Olivia Birt and Ridley Hadrava also had hits for the Jacks.

The Lumberjacks are the No. 7 seed in the Section 8-4A Tournament. They will travel to Brainerd to play the second-seeded Warriors at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Bemidji 1, Cloquet 0

CLO 000 000 0 — 0-3-0

BHS 000 010 0 — 1-5-1

WP: Shogren (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

LP: Jones (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)