Aleah Shogren shines, Lumberjacks fall in tight 1-0 contest

Apr. 5—ROGERS — Aleah Shogren had her pitches working in the circle on Friday night in the Bemidji High School Softball team's season-opening road game against Rogers. However, hits were few and far between.

The Jacks fell 1-0 against the Royals. Rogers scored the lone run in the bottom of the third inning.

Shogren threw all six innings from the rubber for BHS. She allowed just six hits and one run with five strikeouts. Shogren didn't allow a walk.

The Jack mustered three hits as a team from Sammy Nistler, Jordan Pemberton and Emilie Jessen.

Rogers 1, Bemidji 0

BHS 000 000 0 — 0-3-0

ROG 000 100 0 — 1-6-0

WP: Waldoch (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

LP: Shogren (6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)