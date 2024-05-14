Aleah Shogren fans 16 in Bemidji's loss against Moorhead

May 13—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School softball team finally played its second game against Moorhead.

Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, the second didn't go as well as the first. BHS beat Moorhead 5-3 on April 30 in the first leg of a doubleheader. The second leg was rescheduled to Monday after rain cut the original doubleheader short.

The Spuds beat the Jacks 7-2 on Monday at the BHS softball field. Moorhead plated four runs in the first three innings before adding three insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Aleah Shogren pitched seven innings for Bemidji. She allowed 11 hits, four earned runs and struck out 16 batters.

Shogren also went 1 for 3 at the plate with a home run Audrey Neadeau knocked in a run with a single in the bottom of the third inning.

Moorhead 7, Bemidji 2

MHD 013 120 7-11-0

BHS 101 000 0-2-3-3

WP: Kludt (7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

LP: Shogren (7 IP, 1 HH, 7 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 16 K)