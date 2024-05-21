Aleah Shogren excels as dual-threat star for Bemidji's softball team

May 21—When Emilie Jessen blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Bemidji High School softball team a 1-0 lead last Friday, senior pitcher Aleah Shogren knew it was on her to ensure a win in the regular-season finale.

"When Emilie hit her home run, I was like, 'OK, they haven't scored. I need to keep doing what I'm doing,'" Shogren said. "It's up to me to stay focused to win that game."

The veteran ace with a rubber arm was up to the task, retiring the final six Cloquet batters she faced in order. Shogren struck out three of them, finishing the game with six punchouts and just three hits allowed.

Shogren has pitched all but 10 1/3 of the Jacks' 115 innings this season. Her masterful performance to send BHS into the playoffs with a win lowered her ERA to 3.22 over 104 1/3 innings pitched.

"Obviously, when you get the ball in the circle, it's kind of your moment," Bemidji head coach Brad Takkunen said. "It's been her moment in almost every pitch we've thrown this year. That part of it, good and bad, is all about what she's able to do."

Shogren said she began pitching about a decade ago. Once she started, she never looked back.

"On every team I've played on, I've been the main pitcher," she recalled. "It's all I've done in softball. It's been my favorite thing and what I've been most confident in. Being that person on a team has made me love softball. I love pitching, but I love helping my team even more and making the games fun for them."

She started by hurling fastballs, then developed a changeup. It wasn't until she joined a seasonal club team in Fargo, N.D., that she realized what she had wasn't enough to be a standout starting pitcher.

"I started working on my (rise ball) and my (curveball) a few years ago when I was playing during the fall against better teams," Shogren said. "You kind of just realize that you're going to need more than what you have. Once I started playing better teams — against girls that could hit whatever I threw — I realized I needed more stuff to throw at them."

Shogren's four-pitch mix has kept opposing hitters off-balanced all season, striking out over 100 hitters — nearly one per every inning she's thrown.

"She's quiet, but at the same time, you can tell she hates when she doesn't succeed," Takkunen said. "I know that drives her to work hard. She's tried her best to be the best she can be. She's worked hard on her swing, hard on her pitches. She's always done what we've asked her to do. For her, it's about what she can do to help the team. She's a driven kid."

What makes Shogren's efforts even more impressive is she hits third in the Lumberjacks' batting order. She has a team-high .327 batting average and a .847 OPS.

For Shogren, it's not enough to just be the BHS ace.

"It's really important to me that I hit well, too," Shogren said. "For a lot of pitchers, (hitting) is secondary. I love hitting, and I think that when I can hit while I pitch, it helps me focus more on the game."

Above all else, Shogren performs at a high level under an atypical amount of pressure. The Jacks know that if she's not on her game, their chances of winning are slim. Shogren knows it, too.

"They can feel it. There's no doubt they can feel the pressure," Takkunen said. "I think she's handled it marvelously. She enjoys having that control under pressure. She doesn't like it when someone hits her hard, but she knows she can get them the next time they come around (to hit) and she can make amends in that sense. She's a big part of what we do."

For Shogren, the pressures of being the team's offensive and pitching pulse are easier to stomach when she considers the efforts of those behind her.

"I know that my team has faith and confidence in me, which is really important," Shogren said. "I know that they trust me. They know I can do this and that I'll try my best all the time. I know they're doing the best they can, and they know I'm doing my best. That makes handling the pressure a little easier. We all work together to do the best we can."

Before Shogren continues her softball career at St. Scholastica, she wants to accomplish her goal of winning a Section 8-4A Tournament game. The Lumberjacks are the No. 7 seed heading into Tuesday's — weather pending — contest against second-seeded Brainerd. Bemidji was swept in an early-season doubleheader by the Warriors 2-0 and 10-6.

"I think we're just trying to keep the energy up from Friday," Shogren said. "We just want to keep building up like we have all season. We want to do the best we can and try to have fun through it all."