Aleah Shogren, Bemidji staves off elimination in 1-hit shutout win over SRR

May 23—SAUK RAPIDS — Aleah Shogren wanted to play at least one more game.

The Bemidji High School softball ace pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout on Thursday in a Section 8-4A elimination game against Sauk Rapids-Rice on the road. She struck out five batters and walked one in the 4-0 win.

BHS took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a fielder's choice. The Jacks made it 4-0 in the fifth on an RBI single from Matjea Malterud. Ridley Hadrava scored on a wild pitch in the next at-bat before Sammy Nistler brought home Malterud with a single.

Bemidji returns to Brainerd on Tuesday, May 28, to play against St. Cloud in the elimination bracket quarterfinals.

Bemidji 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

BHS 000 130 0 — 4-6-1

SRR 000 000 0 — 0-1-1

WP: Shogren (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Knutson (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 12 K)