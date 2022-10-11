ALDS: Yordan Alvarez's mammoth 3-run walkoff blast completes wild Astros rally past Mariners
For most of Game 1 on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners looked poised for an upset in their ALDS matchup with the top-seeded Houston Astros.
Yordan Alvarez had other ideas. With his Astros facing a 7-5 deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Houston slugger launched an 0-1 pitch rom Robbie Ray into the right-field stands for a 3-run walkoff home run to secure an 8-7 win.
YORDAN ALVAREZ FOR THE WIN 💣
The upper-deck blast concluded a rally from 4-0 and 7-4 Houston deficits to secure a 1-0 series lead for the Astros.