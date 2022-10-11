ALDS: Yordan Alvarez's mammoth 3-run walkoff blast completes wild Astros rally past Mariners

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with teammates after his three-run, walkoff home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston,Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

For most of Game 1 on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners looked poised for an upset in their ALDS matchup with the top-seeded Houston Astros.

Yordan Alvarez had other ideas. With his Astros facing a 7-5 deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Houston slugger launched an 0-1 pitch rom Robbie Ray into the right-field stands for a 3-run walkoff home run to secure an 8-7 win.

YORDAN ALVAREZ FOR THE WIN 💣



ASTROS COME BACK TO TAKE GAME 1.pic.twitter.com/RbU5unxs0z — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 11, 2022

The upper-deck blast concluded a rally from 4-0 and 7-4 Houston deficits to secure a 1-0 series lead for the Astros.