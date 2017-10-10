ALDS Game 4: Winter is coming for John Farrell, Red Sox

BOSTON – For 247 minutes Monday afternoon, a neat little slice of October baseball, rich with the tension reserved for later in the month, unfolded underneath an overcast sky that a hacky writer might use as foreshadowing. Aces pitched out of the bullpen, and leads changed hands, and a kid not old enough to legally drink hit an inside-the-park home run, and a guy throwing 90-mph curveballs couldn’t do his job, and rendered to practical afterthought was the tenuous future of the Boston Red Sox manager, who barely saw the game after getting ejected in the second inning.

In history books, the box score will look the same as any other. It will say the Houston Astros beat the Red Sox, 5-4, in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. The Red Sox’s season is over. The Astros’ will continue in the AL Championship Series. Fin.

The story behind the story – the one of how Chris Sale and Justin Verlander, starting pitchers extraordinaire, wound up coming out of the bullpen, and of how the tenure of World Series-winning manager John Farrell may have ended getting run from a game he needed to win – makes Game 4 just a little different, a little more special than a run-of-the-mill postseason showdown.

Because it was close, and because the Red Sox spared themselves the indignity of a sweep with a Game 3 win, this didn’t have nearly the solemn feel of past Red Sox seasons, when the end of the year had all the charm of a whisky-less wake. No city takes losing worse than Boston, and if that comes off as both a compliment and slight, well, good. It Is simply the reality for the Red Sox, who bring out levels of parochialism and zeal unseen elsewhere in sports. They are not the heartbeat of this city; they’re all four chambers.

And when something goes wrong, or at least as wrong as it can coming off back-to-back AL East championships, out come the daggers, for the Boston Red Sox are not an organization that divorces itself from anything tidily. Players, executives and, in Farrell’s case, managers all get the same treatment on their way out of town – and, at this point, it would be no surprise if the Red Sox offered him a kindly pat on the back with one hand and a one-way ticket with the other.