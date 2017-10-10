ALDS Game 4: Luis Severino and the Yankees push Indians to Game 5

The New York Yankees know what it’s like to play do-or-die postseason baseball. Beating the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild-card game is what got them to this point. The Cleveland Indians know too. They still remember Game 7 of the World Series last year against the Cubs.

Now the Yankees and the Indians are on a do-or-die collision course. After the Yankees’ bats exploded in Game 4 and their pitching carried them to a 7-3 win, the two teams will meet Wednesday night back in Cleveland in an all-or-nothing elimination game.

The Indians came to New York up 2-0 in the series and certainly weren’t hoping to go home again still locked in a series against the Yankees. But the Yankees managed to eek out a 1-0 win Sunday night in Game 3 and they pounced on the Indians early in Game 4. Now the Indians, the World Series favorite entering October, face the very real chance of their season ending early. The Yankees, meanwhile, are hoping to become just the 10th team of 77 in MLB history to overcome a 0-2 hole.

How did this happen? A role reversal, really. It’s the Yankees whose pitching has been nearly invincible and the Yankees’ whose lineup keeps finding new ways to put runs across the board.

Give credit to Yankees starter Luis Severino, who rebounded from a disastrous wild-card game to pitch seven strong innings. Yeah, he gave up three runs on four hits, but he also struck out nine and turned the game over the mighty Yankees bullpen in the eighth inning with a four-run lead. It sure beats not making it out of the first inning, like the last time we saw him in Yankee Stadium. The bullpen, now facing Game 5, will take the extra rest.

Give credit to the Yankees offense, which wasn’t going to let a 1-0 game happen again. This time, it jumped all over Indians starter Trevor Bauer, who dominated the Bombers in Game 1. This time, it was Bauer who got knocked out in the second inning, after giving up four runs and getting just five outs.