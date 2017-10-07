ALDS Game 2: Indians put Yankees on brink of elimination with dramatic comeback

At this point baseball fans shouldn’t really be amazed by anything the Cleveland Indians do. Not after their magical run to the World Series last season. Not after their 22-game winning streak this year.

But here we are, two games into the Indians’ American League Division Series against the New York Yankees and the Indians have twice proven themselves amazing.

In Game 2, the Indians pulled off a dramatic comeback to overcome a disastrous start by ace Corey Kluber. It took 13 innings, two clutch homers and a dazzling extra-innings pick-off, but the Indians ultimately won 9-8 to take a 2-0 series lead and complete the biggest postseason comeback in franchise history.

Francisco Lindor hit a sixth-inning grand slam to turn a 8-3 game into a 8-7 nail-biter. Then Jay Bruce hit a solo dinger in the eighth to make it 8-8. And the final blow came when Yan Gomes singled home Austin Jackson.

This was not without controversy. In the 11th, the Yankees got a leadoff single by Todd Frazier, who advanced to second on an error. Pinch runner Ronald Torreyes took Frazier’s place, but was picked off second on a laser throw from Yan Gomes and a swift tag from Lindor. Torreyes was called safe on the field, but was ruled out after a replay review. Instead of a runner at second with nobody out, the Yankees had to start all over.

In the sixth, before Lindor’s homer, Yankees reliever Chad Green hit Lonnie Chisenhall with a pitch to load the bases. Or did he? Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez seemed to think it hit the knob of Chisenhall’s bat. The Yankees, however, opted not to challenge the ruling on the field and the Indians took full advantage of that decision.

All of a sudden, a game that was seemingly out of hand looked very competitive again.