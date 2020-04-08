The Giants put a second-round tender on kicker Aldrick Rosas last month and that made it highly unlikely that any other team would be trying to pry him away from the NFC East club.

Any chances of that happening officially came to an end on Wednesday. The NFL’s daily transaction report notes that Rosas signed his tender from the team.

Rosas was 12-of-17 on field goals and 35-of-39 on extra points last season, which was his third with the team. He will make $3.259 million under the terms of the tender.

The transaction report also brings word that the Giants have waived linebacker Nate Harvey. He signed as an undrafted free agent last year and spent the season on injured reserve.

Aldrick Rosas signs tender from Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk