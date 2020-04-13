How Aldon Smith's 49ers connections factored into him joining Cowboys

Anyone looking for a second, third or seventh chance needs someone in their corner who believes in them.

For Aldon Smith, that meant trying to find a new team that employed a coach he was comfortable with.

Last week, the former 49ers and Raiders defensive lineman agreed to a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Who is the Cowboys' defensive line coach? None other than Jim Tomsula, who held the same position for Smith's entire 49ers tenure from 2011 through 2014.

The Cowboys weren't the only team that had interest in Smith, though.

9News' Mike Klis reported Friday, citing league sources, that the Denver Broncos were among the teams interested in signing Smith.

The Broncos employ former 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as their head coach.

In the end, Smith picked the Cowboys over the Broncos and other unidentified teams.

"The pieces fit," Smith told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, according to Pro Football Talk.

The 49ers selected Smith with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he lived up the billing his first two seasons when he racked up 33.5 sacks.

But the talented edge rusher was besieged by off the field troubles. He signed with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015 but that stint lasted just nine games.

Smith's most recent incident came last June when he was arrested in Kansas on suspicion of DUI.

Much like the 49ers and Raiders, the Cowboys are hoping they can save Smith. Only time will tell if he's turned the corner and beaten his demons.

