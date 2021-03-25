Is Aldon Smith a worthwhile gamble for the Bengals in free agency?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s no secret the Cincinnati Bengals want to keep adding to the pass-rush this offseason even after signing Trey Hendrickson — that would explain the free-agent visit with Ryan Kerrigan.

But what about a low-risk move such as Aldon Smith?

For those unfamiliar, Smith will be 32 years old in September and was the seventh pick in the 2011 draft. He’s had an embattled career, spending time away from football while dealing with off-field issues.

After being absent from the league since 2015, Smith got reinstated and just played 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys, recording five sacks and 20 pressures while playing 73 percent of the defense’s snaps.

From the sounds of it, Dallas won’t be bringing back Smith as it remakes the defense.

It’s nothing if not intriguing for the Bengals. Smith won’t cost much on the market because teams want him on prove-it deals for obvious reasons. Yet last year on a rotational basis, he had a noteworthy impact.

Granted, we’re a long ways removed from the Marvin Lewis era and taking risks on questionable players. But with the right contract, Smith could be a valuable rotational asset to have, giving the team some breathing room to upgrade elsewhere in the draft before adding more long-term pass-rushers next offseason.

If things with Kerrigan don’t work out and Justin Houston isn’t available, maybe Smith is a risk worth taking.

List

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL free agency big board entering Week 2

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago Bears' tweet makes it clear that Andy Dalton is 'QB1'

    The Bears made their intentions clear with a tweet that showed recently signed quarterback Andy Dalton wearing a Chicago uniform and the words "QB1".

  • Report: Bengals to host free-agent DE Ryan Kerrigan on visit

    The Cincinnati Bengals will meet with free-agent edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan.

  • Assessing the draft needs for the NFC North

    With NFL free agency winding down, here's what every NFC North team needs in the draft to reinforce their rosters.

  • Ryan Kerrigan visiting Bengals

    It’s been a quiet start to free agency for defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, but he’s starting to generate some interest. Kerrigan will visit the Bengals today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The 32-year-old Kerrigan has spent his entire 10-year career in Washington, which drafted him in the first round in 2011. A new contract [more]

  • Dallas Cowboys add another safety as they scramble to upgrade historically bad defense

    Mostly a career backup, Jayron Kearse is the fifth defensive player to join the Cowboys in free agency.

  • Nelson Agholor: Cam Newton can do whatever needs to be done

    The Patriots’ decision to bring quarterback Cam Newton back for a second season wasn’t met with universal praise from outside the organization, but it didn’t seem to hurt the team when it came time to talk to free agent wide receivers. Kendrick Bourne said at his introductory press conference this week that Newton is “going [more]

  • How Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin inspired Jerry Jones’ confidence in Dak Prescott’s rehab

    The Cowboys owner recalled how Michael Irvin's 1989 ACL tear and recovery gave him confidence team's current superstar could also come back.

  • PFF: Bills should still add to D-line, secondary

    Buffalo Bills should improve their pass rush says Pro Football Focus.

  • Cowboys owner Jerry Jones giving $20 million to help fund new National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas

    On the 30th anniversary of National Medal of Honor Day, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is committing $20 million for new National Medal of Honor Museum.

  • In photos: Olympic torch relay under way in Japan, 1 year after pandemic forced Games delay

    The Tokyo Olympic torch relay began Thursday in Fukushima prefecture, Japan, one year after the world’s largest sporting event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.For the record: The relay underscores the Japanese government's resolve to forge ahead with the Olympics despite the pandemic. Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in Japan remain under 9,000, but officials are still reporting more than 1,000 new cases a day — prompting health experts to warn that "a fourth wave is in sight," per the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Azusa Iwashimizu (L), member of Japan women's soccer national team, lights the torch from the cauldron at the J Village March 25 in Naraha. Fukushima was chosen as the relay's starting place to mark the region's recovery from the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon - Pool/Getty Images Azusa Iwashimizu (L), member of Japan women's football national team, lights the torch from the celebration cauldron during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start at the J Village on March 25 in Naraha. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon - Pool/Getty Images Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team "Hula Girls" perform during an opening ceremony on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture on March 25. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu (C), a member of Japan women's national soccer team, passes the Olympic flame to high school student and Fukushima native Asato Owada (L) at a torch kiss point on day one of the torch relay outside J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha on March 25. Photo: Philip Fong/Pool/AFP via Getty Images Members of Shinehago Equestrian Association perform during an opening ceremony on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture on March 25, 2021. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images Japanese torchbearer Mahiro Abe (C), a member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces, carries an Olympic torch during the first day of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games torch relay in Naraha on March 25. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper: Overseas spectators banned from Tokyo Olympics over COVID fearsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Adoree' Jackson on why he signed with NY Giants

    Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who signed with the New York Giants for three years and $39 million, discusses why he chose the Giants and what about the team excites him.

  • Yankees takeaways from 5-0 loss to Blue Jays, including rough Deivi Garcia start

    Deivi Garcia didn’t have his best outing, as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 5-0 in Tampa on Wednesday.

  • Johnny Depp has been denied permission to appeal 'wife beater' ruling

    In November, Judge Andrew Nicol ruled that The Sun's reporting was "substantially true" after Depp sued the newspaper for calling him a "wife beater."

  • Woj: ‘Geography’ could lead JJ Redick to the Nets

    Pelicans sharpshooter JJ Redick could be headed to Brooklyn after a buyout.

  • Balanced Cavaliers beat Bulls 103-94 without Sexton

    Darius Garland had 22 points and nine assists, Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers used a balanced attack to defeat the Chicago Bulls 103-94 on Wednesday night without leading scorer Collin Sexton. Larry Nance, Jr. had 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as Cleveland limited Chicago’s top scorers Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen in the second half.

  • Safety Jayron Kearse gets offer, agrees to terms with Cowboys

    Cowboys sign safety Jayron Kearse

  • Leonard Williams named one of NFL’s worst FA signings for second time

    For the second time in a week, New York Giants DT Leonard Williams has been named one of the NFL's very worst free agent signings.

  • Cowboys won’t bring back Aldon Smith

    One of the best comeback stories of 2020 will be continuing elsewhere in 2021. Per multiple reports, the Cowboys have informed defensive end Aldon Smith that he won’t return to the team next season. Smith became a free agent on March 17. Smith started 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020, after missing four full [more]

  • Jags announce numbers for 4 of their free agent acquisitions

    Carlos Hyde, Roy Robertson-Harris, Marvin Jones Jr., and Phillip Dorsett ahem all claimed their new numbers with the Jags.

  • Three-goal third period gets Senators past Flames

    Josh Norris, Chris Tierney and Nikita Zaitsev scored third-period goals as the host Ottawa Senators earned a 3-1 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Senators. Gustavsson, who is fourth on Ottawa's depth chart, has two career NHL starts and has won both of them.