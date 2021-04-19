Aldon Smith signed with the Seahawks last week, but his availability for the coming season could be impacted by a criminal case in Louisiana.

Travers Mackrel of WDSU shares a bulletin from St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann stating that Smith is wanted for second degree battery. Smith allegedly committed that battery during an incident at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette.

Mackrel adds that law enforcement leaders say there is video evidence of the incident.

The bulletin adds that Smith was last seen in a white Nissan sedan and asks that anyone with knowledge of Smith’s whereabouts contact the Sheriff’s office.

Smith spent last season with the Cowboys and saw his first NFL action since legal troubles and a suspension derailed his career in 2015.

Aldon Smith wanted in Louisiana on battery charge originally appeared on Pro Football Talk