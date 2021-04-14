Aldon Smith visits the Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Free agency has been quiet for pass rusher Aldon Smith, but he is taking a visit today.

The Seahawks are hosting Smith for a visit, according to NFL Network.

Smith has undeniable talent and was among the best pass rushers in the NFL in his first two seasons in the league. But that was way back in 2011 and 2012. A series of off-field problems saw him miss four years from 2016 to 2019 before he returned to the Cowboys in 2020. He started all 16 games and played well for Dallas, but the Cowboys’ lack of interest in bringing him back may have been a red flag for other teams.

The Seahawks will now spend some time with Smith and try to determine whether his considerable talent makes him a player worth signing, despite some red flags.

Aldon Smith visits the Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Who would be the ideal top two picks for the Rams in the 2021 NFL draft?

    NFL.com's Chad Reuter highlighted two ideal picks for the Rams in Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft.

  • Candlestick Chronicles: Peter King joins the show to talk 49ers, NFL draft

    Chris and Kyle are joined by NBC Sports' Peter King to talk Mac Jones and NFL draft on this edition of the Candlestick Chronicles podcast.

  • Tulsa LB Zaven Collins could be perfect fit for Cowboys at imperfect spot, slot

    Zaven Collins was one of the most productive defensive players in the country this season but how does he fit with the Cowboys?

  • Mariners vs. Orioles Highlights

    Seager drives in go-ahead run in 4-3 win vs. Orioles

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • Mark Cavendish wins third stage in a row in Tour of Turkey but sprint finish marred by huge crash

    Thirty-five-year-old won second and third stages earlier this week

  • Baker Mayfield turns 26 with a winning record as the Browns QB

    Baker Mayfield turns 26 with a winning record as the Browns QB

  • Cardinals sign ex-Steelers RB James Conner to 1-year deal

    The oft-injured back is hoping to revive his career in Arizona

  • LeSean McCoy: I’ve got a good shot at the Hall of Fame, Julian Edelman does not

    Count free agent running back LeSean McCoy as one player who does not think Julian Edelman is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Asked by Yahoo Sports if Edelman is a Hall of Famer, McCoy scoffed. “Hall of Famer? No, come on, man,” McCoy said. McCoy said Edelman’s strong postseason performances don’t change [more]

  • Deal the Kraken? Francis can't make official trades -- yet

    Just because the NHL can't release the Kraken until October doesn't mean Seattle wasn't in the mix at the trade deadline. General manager Ron Francis can't finalize any transactions until ownership makes its final expansion payment to the league, but there's precedent for him making a handshake deal or two. If Francis made an arrangement with another team, he's not saying, though Seattle was tuned in to the moving and shaking at the deadline and the rest of the league had the Kraken in mind with the expansion draft coming up in July.

  • Kyle Shanahan in frequent contact with Justin Fields' QB coach

    Justin Fields' quarterback coach goes way back with Kyle Shanahan. So does Trey Lance's. It helps that they're the same person.

  • Dolphins trade up for Pitts, Toney falls out of the first in latest Kiper mock

    The latest two-round mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Miami Dolphins trading up for Kyle Pitts, while Kadarius Toney falls out of the first-round. Kiper projects the Dolphins trading their pick to Atlanta to move up to No. 4 overall. Kiper sees Toney going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 33 overall

  • 7 key takeaways from the Chauvin trial as the prosecution rests its case

    The prosecution rested its case Tuesday against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer standing trial for murder in the death of George Floyd, arguing that Chauvin’s use of force to subdue Floyd was excessive and unjustified and ultimately killed him.

  • Martin Truex Jr. will start first at Richmond

    Truex got his second win of the season at Martinsville on Sunday.

  • Alabama's 'Kick-slide King' might be its next answer at cornerback

    This offseason has provided plenty of nicknames for Alabama players. Earlier in this spring outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. discussed his ‘Terminator’ moniker while Slade Bolden revealed that fellow receiver Xavier Williams goes by "Ziggy." Tuesday, safety Jordan Battle added a new nickname to the mix when referring to cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. “He’s got great feet, great hips,” Battle said.

  • T.J. Carrie visited Bills

    The Bills spent some time with a potential addition to their secondary on Tuesday. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that cornerback T.J. Carrie met with the team. Carrie met with the Saints earlier this offseason as well. Carrie spent last season with the Colts and started two of the 15 regular season games he played [more]

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • NFL draft betting: 49ers fans take heart, odds on Mac Jones at No. 3 finally dipped a bit

    Will the 49ers really draft the Alabama quarterback?

  • Ranking the five worst receiving corps in fantasy football

    Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don recap the 49ers trade for the #3 pick and analyze some notable picks in early fantasy drafts.

  • UFC on ABC 2 medical suspensions: Mackenzie Dern, five others face potential 6 months

    Mackenzie Dern and five others could be out up to six months due injuries sustained during Saturday's card.