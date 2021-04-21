Aldon Smith surrenders to authorities, faces battery charge

Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Aldon Smith surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to TMZ.

Smith was wanted by police after allegedly being involved in an incident of battery at French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, Louisiana. The incident reportedly occurred Saturday. Smith was wanted for second degree battery.

Smith turned himself in Tuesday, and was released from custody two hours later. It's unclear when he's due back in court, according to TMZ.

Aldon Smith signed with Seahawks before incident

After missing four seasons due to an NFL suspension and his off-the-field conduct, Smith had a solid year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. In 16 games, Smith put up 48 tackles and five sacks.

Those numbers led to Smith, 31, receiving a one-year deal from the Seahawks. Smith may have been limited to a one-year deal due to his history of off-the-field issues. Smith has been arrested multiples times during his career. He was arrested on a suspected DUI in 2012, 2013 and 2015. The 2015 incident was also a hit-and-run. Smith plead no contest to that charge in exchange for the DUI charge to be dropped. Smith also faced domestic violence charges in 2018.

