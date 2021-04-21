Aldon Smith surrenders to authorities, is released from custody

Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith, previously wanted on allegations of battery, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

Via TMZ.com, Smith surrendered to Louisiana authorities on Tuesday night. He was released from custody shortly before 11:00 p.m. ET, after being booked on a battery charge.

Smith will contend that he did not touch the man who claims that he was assaulted. Smith also will say that the incident happened when Smith and other family members when to talk to the husband of Smith’s wife, following some sort of altercation involving the couple. Video of the interaction will be critical to resolve what did and didn’t occur.

After not playing in the NFL for nearly five years due to multiple off-field incidents and issues, Smith returned last year, playing for the Cowboys.

