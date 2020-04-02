Aldon Smith signs for Cowboys after five-year NFL absence

Aldon Smith has confirmed he has signed for the Dallas Cowboys, five years after he played his last NFL snap.

The 30-year-old defensive end, a first-round draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers nine years ago, had 33.5 sacks in 2011 and 2012 - the most of any player across their first two NFL seasons.

However, off-field problems blighted Smith and he was arrested for driving under the influence three times during his time with the Niners, who cut Smith in 2015.

He signed for the Raiders and played nine games in his first year, but Smith was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse and personal conduct policies, and he sat out the entire 2016 and 2017 seasons.

In 2018, shortly after Smith was named as a suspect in a domestic violence incident, the Raiders released the defensive end.

However, Smith is now set to return to the NFL having agreed a reported one-year, $4million contract with the Cowboys.

Smith would need to be officially reinstated by the NFL before that contract can begin, though Dallas are reportedly confident that hurdle can be cleared.

In an Instagram post where he was pictured signing his contract, Smith wrote: "Life is good. I'm thankful. I'm blessed. I'm a Cowboy."