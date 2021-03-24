Aldon Smith will not be returning to Cowboys in 2021 after triumphant return to NFL

Coming into the 2020 season, defensive end Aldon Smith hadn’t played football since 2015. Formerly a member of the 49ers and Raiders, Smith was a terror for offenses during his first few seasons in the NFL, totaling 47.5 sacks before suspensions led to his departure from football. After his reinstatement to the NFL, he and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year, $2 million dollar contract and he was very efficient early on. For Dallas, the pair of defensive ends Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory became the starters and Smith became an afterthought late in the season. Now, Dallas has decided they are moving on from Smith