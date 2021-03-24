Aldon Smith will not be returning to Cowboys in 2021 after triumphant return to NFL

Coming into the 2020 season, defensive end Aldon Smith hadn’t played football since 2015. Formerly a member of the 49ers and Raiders, Smith was a terror for offenses during his first few seasons in the NFL, totaling 47.5 sacks before suspensions led to his departure from football.

After his reinstatement to the NFL, he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a one-year, $2 million dollar contract and he was very efficient early on. For Dallas, the pair of defensive ends Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory became the starters and Smith became an afterthought late in the season. Now, Dallas has decided they are moving on from Smith.

Source: The #Cowboys have informed pass-rusher Aldon Smith that they have decided to move on from him after one season. After being reinstated last season following a series of suspensions, Smith had five sacks playing his first NFL games since 2015. He is a free agent. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 24, 2021

During the first three games of the season, the Missouri product had 20 total tackles and four sacks, leading the way for the defensive line. After this quick start, Smith only had 1 sack during the next 13 games and eventually lost snaps to the returning Gregory.

In addition, Smith’s return to the NFL found him joining forces with his former DL coach Jim Tomsula in Dallas. Tomsula was let go in January along with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Part of that decision was their refusal to offer a bigger role for Gregory.

After a miraculous return to football, Smith showed promise and will likely find a team that needs a skillset like his but it won’t be in Dallas. With the signing of defensive end Tarell Basham, Smith’s fate was likely sealed, with the Cowboys feeling that they have enough depth on the defensive line.

