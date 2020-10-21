Aldon Smith misses practice with a neck injury

Ezekiel Elliott still isn’t on the injury report, so an injury presumably doesn’t explain his sudden fumbling problem.

But the Cowboys have an injury problem.

They added pass rusher Aldon Smith to the practice report with a neck injury that kept him out Wednesday.

Already missing starting quarterback Dak Prescott and starting tackles La'el Collins and Tyron Smith for the season, the Cowboys won’t have left tackle Brandon Knight and could be without starting right guard Zack Martin when they face Washington on Sunday.

Knight had knee surgery Tuesday after playing every snap of Monday night’s game. He is expected to miss “a couple of weeks,” according to coach Mike McCarthy.

Martin has a concussion that could keep him out this week.

“He’s doing well,” McCarthy said Wednesday. “I saw Zack this morning when he came in. He’s obviously still in the protocol. I can’t give you a specific evaluation, but he’s here and working through it.”

The Cowboys could get veteran offensive tackle Cam Erving back this week, which would prove a godsend since they start their third left tackle of the season. The Cowboys placed Erving on injured reserve Sept. 15 with a knee injury, but Erving is ready to return to practice, McCarthy said.

