The Cowboys are 1 1/2 games behind the Eagles in the NFC East. But at 2-6, on a three-game losing streak, facing the undefeated Steelers on Sunday and starting their fourth quarterback of the season, this season is lost.

The Cowboys could have traded pass rusher Aldon Smith. The Seahawks were among the teams interested.

Smith is happy to remain in Dallas.

“[It means] that they have faith in me, and they want me here,” Smith said Thursday.

Smith, though, signed only a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, so he is scheduled to become a free agent in March. He will get more in his next deal, whether that is with the Cowboys or someone else.

“I’m extremely grateful for the Cowboys giving me a chance,” Smith said. “I mean, I appreciate that. I’m not thinking about next season. I really just want to — I want to win. I want to keep getting better every week, and I want to keep getting better every week. I want to win. That’s what I’m worried about. That’s what’s on my mind.”

Smith, 31, returned this season from a suspension that began in 2015 because of legal and substance abuse issues. He has 35 tackles and five sacks in eight games.

Smith (knee) remained limited in Thursday’s practice as did running back Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring).

Aldon Smith grateful Cowboys didn’t trade him but not thinking about future originally appeared on Pro Football Talk