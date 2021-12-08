Free-agent NFL defensive end Aldon Smith, a former top-10 pick who showed incredible potential and performance early in his career, has another off-field issue.

Via TMZ.com, Smith has been arrested on a felony charge of DUI causing injury.

The arrest happened on Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith remained in custody. His bond had been set at $50,000.

Smith entered the NFL with a bang in 2011. The seventh overall pick in the draft out of Missouri, he had 42 sacks in his first 43 regular-season games. His career then became derailed due to legal issues. He missed four full seasons before returning to the NFL in 2020, starting 16 games for the Cowboys.

Smith signed with the Seahawks in the offseason, but he was released before Week One. His name had not come up during the 2021 season as a potential free-agent acquisition. Given Monday’s events, the chances of that happened are even more slim.

Aldon Smith is arrested for DUI causing injury, a felony originally appeared on Pro Football Talk