Alderweireld: Tottenham showed tactical maturity to earn Borussia Dortmund win

Toby Alderweireld believes Tottenham had to mature to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the Champions League.

Spurs exited the continent’s elite competition in the group stage last year and were then eliminated in the last 32 of the Europa League.

But Wednesday night’s win got the north London side off to the best possible start this year, in a group containing European giants Real Madrid as well as last season’s third-placed Bundesliga side.

That result showed Alderweireld – who played in the 2014 Champions League final with Atletico Madrid – that the Lilywhites are better-placed to challenge in Europe than they were last term.

“We didn’t play like children, we played like adults,” he said. “When it doesn’t go our way, because we want to press and sometimes we’re a little bit late, we just stay compact to get through it – and when we got the ball, we tried to be dangerous.

“That’s a big plus from last season. We were compact and didn’t give a lot of chances away. They had a lot of possession but we defended very well. In the second half they got more tired and we should have scored more.

“Everybody knew what we had to do. We have more experienced players and they know what to do now in those kinds of situations. They keep their heads calm and bring what they have to bring.





“We learned quick. We have to learn quick. It’s a good step from last season and a good start. It’s a very important win, at Wembley as well. We’ve played some good games here but didn’t get the points.

“Every game is different but with three points in the bag, we can be confident in the next game. We’ll see how we play there but this is a good result.”

Spurs showed their true potential in last night’s 3-1 triumph over Bundesliga leaders Dortmund, winning their opening Group H clash after two goals from Harry Kane and one from Heung-Min Son.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had to adopt different tactics to their usual methodology – a side that tends to dominate possession and press high up the pitch had the ball for just 32 per cent of the match and was largely penned inside its own half.

Nevertheless, they managed more shots than Dortmund (13 to 10) and registered twice as many efforts on target (four to two), hurting their visitors on the break.

Kane, who led the Spurs attack from the front, agreed with his team-mate and was impressed with the way Spurs adjusted their game plan.

The 24-year-old added: “It was an experienced performance from us. We’ve got to learn we can’t always press 100 per cent against the good teams, because they’ll find spaces.

“We dropped off when we needed to and caught them on the counter-attack with the spaces in behind. We learned from last year’s campaign.

“We said we wanted to improve our home form and we’ve done that.”