Alderson leads Toledo over NAIA Northwestern Ohio 100-41

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Dylan Alderson scored a career-high 30 points, six players reached double figures and Toledo easily beat the NAIA’s Northwestern Ohio 100-41 on Saturday.

Spencer Littleson had 14 points for Toledo (4-2), Willie Jackson added 11 points with 12 rebounds and six assists. Luke Maranka had 10 points and three blocks for the Rockets. Luke Knapke and Marreon Jackson each scored 10.

Jackson came in as the Rockets' leading scorer, averaging 20 points per game, but was 2 of 10 from the field. He added 10 assists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This was Toledo’s second 100-point game this season.

Nathan Lessing had 16 points for the Racers. Justin Koepp added seven points and seven rebounds.

Toledo matches up against Oakland at home next Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com