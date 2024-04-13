Aldershot Town 0-3 Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood gave their National League survival hopes a major boost as they made it back-to-back wins by beating Aldershot 3-0 on the road.

Boreham Wood, who halted a six-game losing run last week with victory over Wealdstone, went ahead in the 10th minute when Ndlovu drove into the box and fired home a low finish.

Sousa converted from the spot after Shots midfielder Ryan Glover had tripped David Agbontohoma to double the lead.

And Tshimanga applied a neat finish in the 67th minute after running on to a ball over the top to seal the three points for Boreham Wood.

Aldershot had their chances, Josh Stokes and Jack Barham were denied by superb Nathan Ashmore saves, but their faltering play-off hopes suffered another setback as their winless run extended to six matches.

Match report supplied by PA Media.