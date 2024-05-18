Alden Kollman recovering from heart surgery on the links

May 18—JAMESTOWN — A serious heart procedure might stop a lot of people from playing golf, but not Alden Kollman.

Kollman underwent open heart surgery on April 4 and returned to play at Hillcrest Golf Course around May 7.

"I'm recovering actually pretty well," Kollman said. "It's been an interesting experience because I've never had heart problems or serious surgeries that's kept me from playing before. I'm only six weeks out of heart surgery and I've played three or four rounds and that's probably as good as I can expect. I plan to play three or four times a week."

During the recovery process, Kollman said his doctors told him that golf helps heart surgery patients recover.

"The surgeon actually told me, he said, 'Golf extends your range of motion.' He said, 'You extend your arms up and your range of motion increases because you have to swing the club and because of that, you don't get locked into these short movements. You make more long movements and that's good for the muscles in your chest and good for the heart to do something.'"

Kollman said he had two bypasses. Doctors took two arteries out of his arm and connected them to his heart.

After missing golf most of last summer thanks to his volunteering with the Stutsman County Memorial Museum, Kollman said he is trying to get out to the course more this summer.

"Last year, I hardly golfed at all," Kollman said. "... I volunteer at the museum. I've been volunteering there for years. I was so busy with things at the museum that I just didn't get out much last year. So I decided that I was gonna golf more this year and then the surgery thing came up. So that slowed down the beginning of my season. The season hasn't gotten going really good until the last few weeks anyway. So I didn't really miss much of the season and I think I'm gonna enjoy getting out there and getting some exercise and playing with my friends."

Kollman said he dealt with the same kind of challenges this spring that he has in previous years: getting the timing right and the muscle memory firing again.

"You know basically what the swing is and you know the swing looks OK," Kollman said. "But whether or not you get the head of that club ... the center of that club face to meet up with the ball, that gets to be the challenge early on in the season. It all comes just from going out and doing it and practicing and hitting a lot of bad shots and hitting some good shots. But it all eventually comes back."

Kollman said he started playing the sport in the early 1990s when Hillcrest moved from nine holes to 18 holes. He said one of the things he likes about the sport is the fact that there is always room for improvement.

"What I enjoy most about the sport, it is that when you're done with the round and say 'If only I would've putted better.' Or, 'If only I would've driven the ball a little further.' Or, 'If only I would've had better approach shots.' Or, 'If I only I would've chipped a little better.' You can see all the spots that you need improvement," Kollman said. ".. It's addictive because ... you know by how you played where you need to improve; whether you can improve or not is a different story. But you see where it is you need to work on your game. If you work at it long enough and hard enough you will improve those areas but there may be something else that's wrecking your game too."

The golfer who said he has a 15 handicap said his best skills on the course are his ability to putt and chip the ball. Kollman said his career-low handicap was a 14.

Since the early 2000s, Kollman has been helping golfers calculate their handicaps, something he said has been made easier with computers. Before computers, Kollman said golfers would turn their scorecards in and he would put the numbers on a big sheet of paper that he would send to the United States Golf Association, which would then send it back to him with the players' scores. Kollman said the players put their scores in through an application and he prints out a sheet that shows everybody's handicaps.

"Probably 2008 or 2009, they went to all electronic and after that I've done the electronic handicap things since then," Kollman said. ".... It's easy now, the system that they've got now is pretty easy. We just have a little laptop up there that's hooked into the network. It all goes ... into the USGA computer at Far Hills, New Jersey, that's where all the handicaps are calculated and it sends the reports back to our computer. It's pretty automated now."