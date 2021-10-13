ALCS Preview: Who will reach the World Series? Red Sox vs. Astros
USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the AL Championship Series matchup between the Red Sox and Astros.
When the Red Sox needed one run to advance to the ALCS, a single, a bunt, and a sacrifice fly proved to be the difference. As our John Tomase writes, Boston's best chance against Houston is to stick with that approach.
The Boston Red Sox are taking on the Houston Astros in the 2021 ALCS. Heres how to watch on TV and stream for free online.
Carlos Correa landed the major blow as Houston advanced to face the Boston Red Sox.
The Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox to reach their 5th straight AL Championship Series.
The Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Facing a second elimination game in less than a week, the Los Angeles Dodgers kept the same calm and cool approach.
In the 10-1 loss to the Astros, White Sox 1B Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch. "They should have the guts to admit they did it," La Russa said.
Here's a list of all the playoff series featuring Boston and Houston from MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS competition.
For the 24th time this season, the Dodgers and Giants will square off -- but this one in a winner-take-all NLDS showdown in Game 5 at Oracle Park.
