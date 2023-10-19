ALCS, NLCS: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, Astros vs. Rangers scores, highlights, news and live tracker

Kyle Schwarber is looking to stay hot in Game 3 of the NLCS after hitting two home runs in Game 2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

No one is enjoying the MLB playoffs more than the Philadelphia Phillies. After a 5-3 win in Game 1, Philadelphia broke out for 10 runs in a 10-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, taking a 2-0 lead in the NLCS.

They'll look to make that 3-0 on Thursday at Chase Field in Phoenix. Ranger Suárez takes the mound for the Phillies. He'll be opposed by Brandon Pfaadt in a virtually must-win game for the Diamondbacks.

Later, the Houston Astros will try to tie up the series with the Texas Rangers. After taking the first two games of the series, the Rangers dropped Game 3 on Wednesday, allowing the Astros to get back into the ALCS. José Urquidy will pitch for the Astros. Andrew Heaney will take the mound for the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates from NLCS Game 3 and ALCS Game 4 on Thursday.