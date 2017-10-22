ALCS Game 7: Astros headed to World Series after defeating Yankees

HOUSTON – Not long ago, when the Houston Astros were in the midst of losing more than 105 games in three consecutive seasons, when their local TV ratings were literally 0.0, when they were tanking to win before it was cool, they believed this day would arrive. Certainly they hoped the path would come easier than this, a seven-game torture rack of an American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees that stretched them to their limits. That was fine. They had lived through worse.

The losing, the rebuilding, the devastation dealt to this city by Hurricane Harvey – all of it made their 4-0 victory Saturday night to advance to the World Series that much more special, that much more resonant. The home team won all seven games of the series, and in front of 43,201 orange-clad rowdies at Minute Maid Park, the Astros outpitched, outhit and altogether outplayed the Yankees to win their second consecutive elimination game.

Houston will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, with Dallas Keuchel set to oppose Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees will head home heartened by an advance deep into the playoffs a year ahead of their expected resurgence but disappointed by the missed opportunities to close out Houston in Games 6 and 7.

Fantastic though the Astros’ pitching was in the clincher, with starter Charlie Morton spinning five shutout innings and starter-playing-reliever Lance McCullers Jr. blanking the Yankees over the last four, the game hinged on a perfect play at the plate and turned for good when the catcher who made it came through with the bat, too.

That the Yankees are paying part of Brian McCann’s salary for the Astros this year was only rubbing alcohol in the deep cuts he inflicted on New York. The first came in the fifth inning, with Morton wobbling and the Yankees threatening following an Evan Gattis home run that had staked Houston a 1-0 lead. With Greg Bird on third, Todd Frazier dribbled a ball to the left side. Alex Bregman wheeled toward hom with what looked like an ill-advised throw, but he feathered it in to the perfect spot, where McCann scooped it and held a tag on Bird, whose spike dug into McCann’s forearm. He was out. Morton escaped.