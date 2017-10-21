ALCS Game 6: Justin Verlander dominates Yankees again as Astros force Game 7

HOUSTON – Justin Verlander lives for these moments, the long nights of October that test a man. Every pitch takes on heightened importance, an amp cranked to 11, each as draining mentally as it is physically. And so Verlander’s gift isn’t just the right arm that shut down the New York Yankees on Friday and forced a winner-takes-all Game 7 of American League Championship Series. It’s the mind that allows it to flourish.

Facing elimination, the Houston Astros rode their ace’s seven shutout innings and a late-game offensive breakout to a season-saving 7-1 victory at Minute Maid Park on Friday night. Verlander ground through 99 pitches, working around jams in the sixth and seventh innings before yielding way to the Astros’ shaky bullpen, which bowed but never broke. The Astros’ hitters, dormant for nearly the entire series, awoke with three late runs, including one on a home run from Jose Altuve, whose two-run single earlier had given Verlander a cushion.

Now comes an 8:10 p.m. ET showdown Saturday with the Yankees for the right to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The Yankees will start CC Sabathia. The Astros announced after the game that Charlie Morton will get the call for Houston.

Of course, with Verlander on the mound, the Astros felt like Game 7 was an inevitability. In Game 2, he struck out 13 Yankees over nine innings and 124 pitches. Though his performance in Game 6 didn’t quite match the epic nature of his first ALCS start, he still struck out eight and left the Yankees with a zero on the scoreboard after each of his innings.

“It’s hard to measure. It’s hard to fake. You either have it or you don’t,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Verlander has it.”

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander reacts after the final out during the seventh inning of Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston. (AP) More