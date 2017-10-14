ALCS Game 2: Yankees starter Luis Severino abruptly pulled after four innings

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino was abruptly removed from his start against the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series for an undisclosed reason. Speculation is already circulating that Severino suffered an injury or was at least in some discomfort.

The 23-year-old right-hander was making his third start of the postseason when he appeared uncomfortable a couple pitches after allowing a fourth-inning home run to Carlos Correa. Joe Girardi and the team’s athletic trainer visited Severino after he grabbed the rosin bag and windmilled his arm in an apparent attempt to get loose.

The game was delayed briefly while Correa’s home run was reviewed. It was questioned whether a young fan interfered with the home run, but replay confirmed he had not. It’s not known if that slight delay played a role in Severino’s apparent issue.

Severino remained in the game initially, but suffered another scare just a few pitches later when he struck on his glove-hand wrist by a comebacker from Yuli Gurrierl. He finished the inning without allowing another run, but didn’t return for the fifth. Reliever Tommy Kahnle pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

Severino made just 62 pitches, which indicates something was off. He allowed just the one run on two hits and two walks. He did record a strikeout, however. It’s the first time in his career that he’s pitched at least one inning without recording a strikeout. Oddly, he also became just the fifth pitcher to not record a strikeout two starts over the same postseason.

Those are both possible because Severino was removed from his start in the AL wild-card game in the first inning.

An update on Severino’s status will be provided at the conclusion of Game 2.

Was told the Yankees will not have an announcement on Luis Severino until Joe Girardi's postgame. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 14, 2017





