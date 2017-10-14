ALCS Game 2: Meet the kid who almost stole a home run from Aaron Judge

HOUSTON – Apparently there’s something about 12-year-olds reaching over the outfield fence during New York Yankees games in the American League Championship Series. Twenty-one years after Jeffrey Maier became a household name for stealing a Derek Jeter home run over the fence at Yankee Stadium, another precocious pre-teen almost did the same at Minute Maid Park – though this time, it wasn’t nearly as blatant and didn’t benefit the Yankees.

Carson Riley, a seventh grader from Liberty Hill, Texas, slung his Wilson A2000 infield’s glove slightly over the yellow line that marks the home run boundary on the right-field fence as a shot from Astros shortstop Carlos Correa soared toward him during Game 2 of the ALCS on Saturday. With Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge about a step behind the ball, it caromed off the top lip of Riley’s glove and into the stands for a home run.

“I was that close,” said Riley, who plays second base when he’s not trying to catch balls from major leaguers that leave the bat at 98 mph.

A young fan catches a home run hit by Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa in front of New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge (99) during the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Houston. (AP) More

Immediately umpires called for a replay review to determine whether Riley had committed the same sin as Maier: reach into the field and turn an in-play ball into a home run. The replay was fairly clear: Even if Riley hadn’t reached out, Correa’s hit would have landed in the stands. The home run counted, gave Houston a 1-0 lead and wound up in Riley’s glove eventually as a memento to treasure. Correa was the hero of Saturday’s game as the shortstop hit a walk-off double to give the Astros a 2-1 win and 2-0 series lead in the ALCS.