ALCS Game 1: Dallas Keuchel stymies Yankees in Astros' 2-1 victory

HOUSTON – As midnight approached on Aug. 31 and Justin Verlander weighed whether to accept a trade to the Houston Astros, he received a phone call from Dallas Keuchel. The Astros ace wanted to give Verlander that last push toward saying yes, and though the call was quick, he punctuated it with words Verlander wouldn’t soon forget: “You won’t regret this.”

Keuchel made sure of it Friday.

The left-hander, who has confounded the New York Yankees throughout his career, flummoxed them yet again in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, throwing seven shutout innings in a 2-1 victory at Minute Maid Park.

After missing nearly two months in the middle of the season with a neck injury, Keuchel lacked his early-season dominance down the stretch. He righted himself before the playoffs, carved up the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the division series and one-upped himself in front of 43,116.

“We hand him the ball and the entire room knows we have a chance to win,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “So we’re well aware he’s had success against the Yankees, we’re very confident in this ballpark. He’s pitched extraordinarily.”

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during the sixth inning of Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Relying mainly on his heavy sinker, Keuchel struck out at least one Yankee in each of his seven innings and reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time since 2015, when he won the AL Cy Young. The Yankees managed just four hits against him, and closer Ken Giles came on for a five-out save, though not before giving up a solo home run with two outs in the ninth to Greg Bird. He struck out pinch hitter Jacoby Ellsbury – the Yankees’ 14th strikeout on the night – to end the game.