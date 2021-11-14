Alcorn State's next road challenge: No. 1 Gonzaga, Drew Timme

Gonzaga coach Mark Few calls Drew Timme "arguably the best player in college basketball."

Few won't get many objections after Saturday night.

Timme scored a career-high 37 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field as the top-ranked Bulldogs defeated No. 5 Texas 86-74 in a nationally televised nonconference game in Spokane, Wash.

"He played like it (Saturday)," said Few, who returned to the sidelines after sitting out the Zags' two exhibition games and their season opener while serving a three-game suspension for an offseason DUI. "He's an off-the-charts competitor."

Next up for the Bulldogs, who have won a school-record 53 consecutive home games dating to 2018, will be Alcorn State on Monday night.

Timme, the reigning Karl Malone Award winner as the nation's top power forward and the lone unanimous pick for the Associated Press' preseason All-America team, added seven rebounds and three assists against the Longhorns.

Guard Rasir Bolton, a transfer from Iowa State who started his career at Penn State, had 16 points for the Bulldogs (2-0). That included a half-court shot at the end of the first half that gave the Zags a 20-point lead.

Chet Holmgren, the nation's top recruit, was hampered by foul trouble and scored just two points on 1-for-3 shooting in less than 23 minutes of playing time. Holmgren had five rebounds, two blocks and made a difference despite what the scoresheet said as Gonzaga scored 16 more points than Texas while he was on the floor, tying for team-high honors.

"That's a great team win, man," said Timme, despite carrying most of the offensive load himself. "I always have fun when I play. It's a joy to play this game ... being able to be in a pressure situation is a privilege. We are grateful to play high-level games."

Alcorn State will be wrapping up the Pacific Northwest portion of its season-opening trip.

The Braves, who will play all 13 of their nonconference games on the road, opened with an 85-67 loss at Washington State last Tuesday. They then suffered a buzzer-beating 69-66 loss to Seattle University the next night and were defeated 62-58 Saturday at Portland, which plays in the West Coast Conference with Gonzaga.

"The biggest thing is getting the student-athletes the exposure to opportunities like traveling and learning how to play with Power Five schools," Alcorn State coach Landon Bussie said before embarking on the trip.

This will be the Braves' first of three games against teams who reached the NCAA Tournament's Final Four last season. They also have games Dec. 6 at Houston and Dec. 20 against defending national champion Baylor.

"We are looking to face adversity, challenges and a rough time," Bussie said. "It's just about sticking to the game plan."

The Braves have done a better job of that the past two games.

After Paul King was the only player to reach double-digit scoring in the opener with 10 points against WSU, Keondre Montgomery, a transfer from Mississippi State, scored 17 points against Seattle and freshman Byron Joshua had 20 Saturday as Alcorn State nearly rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final eight minutes.

--Field Level Media