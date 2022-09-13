Alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium moves one step closer at Penn State

The next Penn State home game you attend could give you the option to buy a beer from the concession stands in Beaver Stadium. On Monday, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics presented a proposal to sell alcohol in Beaver Stadium to the Penn State Board of Trustee’s Committee on Legal and Compliance. If the Board of Trustees votes in favor of the proposal, Beaver Stadium will be granted permission from the university to begin selling alcohol at home football games, which will be a massive revenue resource.

Penn State has had limited access to alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium and the Pegula Ice Arena since 2016 and at select events in the Bryce Jordan Center since 2015. That time has served as an example of the benefits of alcohol sales.

As of now, alcohol sales are permitted to the general public in eight of the Big Ten’s 14 football stadiums. You can purchase alcohol at football games played at Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Minnesota. In Michigan, lawmakers are working to make it legal for Michigan and Michigan State to sell alcohol at football games.

The concept of selling alcohol at college football games was once a foreign concept but in 2022, more than half of the Power Five schools currently allow it in their football stadiums and other athletic venues. Penn State is behind the curve on this trend, and thus missing out on significant revenue opportunities.

But perhaps not for too much longer.

The next Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for September 22 and 23, at which time the proposal is likely to be approved. However, being able to buy a beer at the next home game on September 24 against Central Michigan may be in question. Penn State may not have the resources ready that quickly to roll out alcohol sales at a Penn State home game within 24 hours of expected approval. Or, just be prepared for supplies to go quickly until Penn State is more fully prepared with staffing and inventory for the occasion.

