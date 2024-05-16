Alcohol sales approved for Michigan football games at Big House this fall

For the first time, alcohol will be sold at Michigan Stadium for Wolverines' football games beginning in the 2024 season.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon after the Board of Regents voted to "implement a Class C liquor license at the 'Big House,' starting Aug. 31 with a home football game against Fresno State" at its May 16 meeting, per a release from the program.

The Big House, home to the University of Michigan football team had a maize out during their first home game of the 2023 season versus East Carolina on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Photo was taken from a helicopter as the band played on the field shortly before kickoff.

Last October, the Board of Regents began the process when they approved the university asking the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for liquor licenses for U-M's three primary athletic venues − Michigan Stadium, Yost Ice Arena and Crisler Center.

Licenses were intentionally implemented at both Crisler and Yost in February to give the board time to review how the initial rollout went at those venues and as a way to assess any necessary changes for implementation at Michigan Stadium.

Among the findings that helped the board make the decision to move forward was "there have been no reported behavioral issues related to drunken behavior or medical responses related to alcohol at either venue since the implementation," according to the release.

The release also went on to make clear "rules and regulations have also been implemented by the athletic department, as well as U-M policies related to alcohol."

The final part of the implementation process included collaboration between the athletic department and various campus partners, such as the Office of Student Life, Division of Public Safety and Security, Risk Management and Government Relations "to ensure a safe and responsible rollout of alcohol sales" per the release.

Revenue from the sales will primarily go toward "operational expenses" and a "portion" will go to the university to assist in the funding of campus research projects.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Alcohol sales approved for Michigan football games at Big House