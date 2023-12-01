Alcoa beats East Nashville for ninth straight TSSAA football championship

CHATTANOOGA — Another gold ball is going home to Alcoa.

Alcoa clinched its state-leading ninth consecutive TSSAA Class 3A BlueCross Bowl title in the TSSAA football championships with a 42-20 rout of East Nashville on Friday at Finley Stadium.

It marks the third consecutive season the Tornadoes (13-1) have defeated East Nashville (12-3) in the championship game. Alcoa has won 22 football championships, most in state history.

Alcoa led by as much as 42-7 after Juwelz Scales scored with 8:29 left to start a running clock. That, though, ceased with 11:53 left when D'Anthony Lanier caught an 11-yard TD pass. East Nashville then added one final touchdown when Kelan Anderson broke open a 99-yard TD run, the longest run in TSSAA football championship game history.

Eli Graf, the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl MVP, was 10-of-17 passing for 151 yards with three TDs and an interception. Graf also ran for 20 yards and had a touchdown run.

Anderson led East Nashville with 258 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football championships: Alcoa wins ninth straight title