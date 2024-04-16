Alco tennis sweeps Fort Hill; BW girls win; Mtn. Ridge sweeps Northern

Apr. 15—CUMBERLAND — Allegany swept Monday's tennis match against Fort Hill at Allegany College of Maryland.

The boys won 3-2 while the girls won 4-1.

In the boys singles matches, Allegany's Noah Marker defeated Gunner Wilson 2-6, 7-5 and 10-5.

Fort Hill's Sam Spencer swept Jett Loar 6-0 in both sets.

In doubles, Geronimo Stephens and Eoin Mowbray from the Campers defeated Liam Dawson and Tytas Sheetz 6-2 in both sets.

Allegany's Liam Mowbray and Mason Salvadge beat Josh Eft and Preston Crawford 6-1 and 7-5.

Jaden Wells and Jordan Bonner from the Sentinels defeated Nick Wilt and Finn Gallagher 6-4, 4-6 and 10-7.

In the girls singles matches, Fort Hill's Jovie Breitfeller beat Delaney Meadors 6-1 in both sets.

Allegany's Andy Preaskorn defeated Aubrey Spangler 6-2 and 6-4.

In doubles, Maya Hare and Danica Knight from the Campers swept Gretchen Porter and Sofia Ottaviani 6-0 in both sets.

Alco's Dunia Abdo and Anna Hilderbrand defeated Adaline Carder and Michaela Mattocks 6-0 and 6-2.

Chloe DeBlock and Kinsey Hostetler from the Campers swept Ellie Armstrong and Kiera Lindsey 6-0 in both sets.

Both Allegany teams play Clear Spring on Tuesday at ACM at 4 p.m., and the Campers are at Hedgesville on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Fort Hill hosts Northern on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Bishop Walsh girls top Frankfort, 6-0

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — The Bishop Walsh girls won all six of their matches against Frankfort Monday.

In first singles, Autumn Hoppert defeated Anara Rice, 8-0, and Marina Williams won 8-1 over Summer Pyles, Rachael Still rolled 6-1 (forfeit) past Kira Files and Cassie Hein routed Kalysta Lippold, 8-2, in the other three singles matches.

Hoppert/Williams won all eight games in first doubles against Rice/Pyles, and Still and Hein beat Files/Lippold, 8-1.

Bishop Walsh hosts Northern on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Mtn. Ridge boys, girls beat Northern

FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge boys defeated Northern, 3-2, and the girls won 4-1 over the Huskies on Monday.

Northern took both boys singles matches, with Finn Roche dropping just one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Aiden Pirolozzi and Briche Roche losing just two in beating James Chen, 6-2, 6-0.

However, the Miners won all three doubles bouts to take the match.

Landon Shaw/Leif Sloan took out Brayden Miller/Nate Wakefield, 6-0, 6-2, James DeCarlo and Gavin Clayton double-bageled the team of Evan Baker/Hayden Gring, 6-0, 6-0, and Samson Lewis and Nik Barnes lost just one game in a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Logan Dwyer and Jarrett Holliday.

The Miners' girls won both singles matches. Marissa Greig beat A. Weimer, 7-5, 6-3, and Annabeth Hughes won a 6-4, 5-7 (12-10) thriller over I. Knapp.

Both of the top two doubles matches went to a third-set tiebreak. Ryan Whitehead/Jazmyn White edged S. Mark/S. Frazee, 3-6, 6-2 (13-11) and Northern's R. Mast/G. Britton outlasted Emma Oyer/Ashlyn Shaw, 6-4, 4-6 (10-7) in second doubles.

The third doubles match was won by the Miners' Lyla Robison/Ava Armstrong, who defeated M. Smith/A. Bowman, 6-1, 6-4.

Northern is at Bishop Walsh on Tuesday and is at Fort Hill on Thursday at 4 p.m. Mountain Ridge is at Southern on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.