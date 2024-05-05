Alco routs Northern; Hampshire eliminated; Fort Hill loses; Miners win

May 5—ACCIDENT — Riley Gallagher recorded her 100th career hit, finishing with three on the day in No. 1 Allegany's 21-0 five-inning shutout over Northern on Friday.

Gallagher was one of six Campers (17-0, 7-0 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) with multiple hits. She went 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Abi Britton also had three hits with five RBIs, all three hits were doubles.

Mackenzie Monahan, Kylie Hook, Sky Porter and Alexis Johnston each had two hits.

Hook drove in four RBIs while Porter added two. Monahan and Porter each hit a pair of doubles.

Each of the 10 Campers who recorded a hit drove in a RBI.

Britton allowed three hits across five shutout innings with 13 strikeouts.

Allegany heads is at Mountain Ridge on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Northern (10-6, 3-4 WestMAC) resumes a suspended game with Southern on Monday at 1:30 p.m. The Huskies led the Rams, 5-2, with one out in the bottom of the second inning Friday when the game was stopped due to rain.

Jefferson 14, Hampshire 0

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Hampshire's season came to an end in the Class AAA, Region II Section 2 playoffs in a five-inning defeat to Jefferson on Friday.

The Trojans (8-20) committed 11 errors while combining for three hits.

Dakota Strawderman started for Hampshire and lasted 1 2/3 innings.

She allowed four hits and seven walks with a strikeout.

Of the eight runs charged against her, only one was earned.

Jersey Rummel earned the win for the Cougars, allowing three hits across five shutout innings with no walks and six strikeouts.

Brooke Allen and Kalee Dalton each hit home runs for Jefferson.

Allen's came in the third inning on a two-run shot to center.

Dalton's was a solo blast in the fourth inning to left.

Brunswick 15, No. 5 Fort Hill 9

BRUNSWICK — In an offensive shootout, Brunswick held off No. 5 Fort Hill on Friday.

Each team had 14 hits, but the Sentinels (9-8) recorded nine errors.

MaeLeigh Plummer started for Fort Hill and went six innings.

She allowed 14 hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Of the 15 runs charged, only six were earned.

Brynnan Wigger led the Sentinels with three hits and a RBI.

Alex Robertson, Nakiah Dunn, Lindsey Ternent and Katie Abe each had a pair of hits.

Sienna Russo got the win in 4 2/3 innings for the Railroaders, allowing nine hits, eight earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts.

Emy Minnick led Brunswick with two hits and three RBIs.

She hit a two-run home run in the first inning to put the Railroaders up 2-0.

Mountain Ridge 13, Clear Spring 3

FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge scored 11 runs in the fourth inning of a five-inning victory against Clear Spring on Friday.

Three straight hits drove in runs for the Miners (4-10).

Mountain Ridge drew seven walks with two scoring runs.

Anne Baker led the Miners with three hits and two RBIs.

Jaianna Wickline, Maddie Bowman and Lanie Iski each had two hits.

Wickline drove in three RBIs with a walk and two stolen bases.

Juliana Burress got the win, allowing four hits, two earned runs and five walks with eight strikeouts.