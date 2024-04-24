Alco blanks Meyersdale; Southern, Moorefield sweep; Keyser, Pendleton win; Trojans split pair

Apr. 24—MEYERSDALE, Pa. — When Abi Britton strikes out 17, two runs are usually enough for a Campers win.

It was enough on Monday as No. 1 Allegany (11-0) defeated Meyersdale, 2-0, for the Red Raiders' first loss of the season.

Both runs came in the fifth inning on a two-run blast from Mackenzie Monahan to center field.

Britton only allowed two hits in a complete-game shutout with no walks.

Riley Gallagher led the Campers with two hits.

Izabella Donaldson also went the distance for the Red Raiders (11-1), allowing four hits, two runs and four walks with 10 strikeouts.

Allegany heads to Southern (8-5) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Southern sweeps Mtn. Ridge

Southern and Mountain Ridge played home-and-home matchups on Monday and Tuesday, and the Rams won both — 11-8 in Frostburg and 4-2 at home.

A five-run third inning was the difference for Southern in a road win against Mountain Ridge on Monday.

While the Miners (1-7, 1-4 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) scored four runs in the final three innings including two in the seventh, the comeback was too late.

Jordan Rush singled to right, tying the game at 4 with one out in the top of the third for the Rams (8-5, 3-2 WestMAC).

Miranda Martin scored on a wild pitch, then Ryelynn Sweitzer doubled to left for two runs and a 7-4 lead.

Bailey Schmidt doubled to left to make it a four-run game.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, an error at second base scored two runs to cut the Miners' deficit to 11-8.

However, a pair of fly outs ended the game.

Schmidt earned the win in six innings for Southern, allowing 10 hits, four earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts.

Sweitzer led the Rams with three hits including two doubles.

Juliana Burriss took the loss for the Miners, allowing four hits, five earned runs and four walks with four strikeouts.

Anne Baker led the Miners with three hits including a double and a triple.

The following day, Adeline Wilson earned a complete-game victory, limiting the Miners to just two runs (one earned) on four hits to ensure the season sweep.

Emelee Parks tripled and scored twice, Martin had two hits including a triple and Wilson singled twice.

Baker again had a multi-hit day for Mountain Ridge, gong 2 for 3 with a double, and Macy Barth singled twice.

Destinee Johnson pitched a solid game to give Mountain Ridge a chance, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits in six complete innings. She struck out seven and walked three.

Southern hosted Frankfort (9-13) on Wednesday and hosts Allegany on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Mountain Ridge hosted Hedgesville on Wednesday and is at Fort Hill (6-6 overall, 3-4 WestMAC) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Keyser 15, Berkeley Springs 0

KEYSER, W.Va. — Rylee Mangold homered and threw a three-inning shutout to guide Keyser to a run-rule rout of Berkeley Springs on Tuesday.

Keyser (19-7) pushed across 12 runs in the third inning to secure the mercy rule, with the walk-off run crossing home plate on a wild pitch.

Mangold hit a two-run homer and cleared the bases with a double during the third inning alone. Ivy Bromhal went 3 for 3 with a double and three runs scored, Tayler Likens was 2 for 2 with a triple and scored three times and Leighton Johnson had two hits, including a double.

Mangold pitched three scoreless frames of two-hit ball, striking out four and walking two.

Keyser hosts No. 2 Petersburg (19-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Hampshire 20, John Handley 2

WINCHESTER, Va. — Hampshire scored 14 runs across the first two innings and cruised to an 18-run win in five innings over John Handley on Monday.

Ava Call and Brianna Cosner led the Trojans (7-17) with three hits.

Izzy Blomquist, Molly McVicker and Chazalynn Keller each had two hits.

The Trojans combined for 14 hits from seven different players.

Dakota Strawderman got the win in 3 1/3 innings, allowing no hits, one run and seven walks with four strikeouts.

John Handley committed 17 errors that led to nine runs.

Hampshire hosts Northern on Wednesday and hosts No. 3 Keyser (19-7) on Friday at 5 p.m.

Jefferson 15, Hampshire 0

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Jersey Rummel no-hit Hampshire over three innings, and Jefferson crushed Hampshire in a mercy-rule rout.

Rummel also homered, as did Kalee Dalton, and she struck out three and walked one. McVicker took the loss for the Trojans.

Pendleton County 19, Tygarts Valley 4

FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Pendleton County scored 16 runs in the second inning of a four-inning win over Tygarts Valley on Monday.

After two quick outs, 17 consecutive Wildcats (11-3) reached base safely in the second.

Pendleton County reached via nine hits, four errors and three walks.

Two runs scored off of errors during the inning.

Julia Mongold, Katelyn Hedrick, Sam Vincell and Nateley Hedrick each had two hits for the Wildcats.

Mongold drove in three RBIs and hit a pair of doubles.

Isabella Lockard, Vincell and Avery Townsend combined to allow three hits and five walks across four shutout innings for Pendleton County.

The Wildcats hosted No. 2 Petersburg on Wednesday.

No. 4 Moorefield takes two from Tucker

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield crushed Tucker County, 11-3, in Game 1 and edged the Mountain Lions, 4-3, in the nightcap to secure a twinbill sweep on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets (13-7) pushed five runs across in the sixth inning in the first game to push the margin to a run rule. CiCi Kump, Gracie Simmons and Seanna Heavner doubled.

Amber Williams earned the win in the circle, surrendering three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

Brianna Gooden took the loss for Tucker County.

The Mountain Lions had just four hits, but three of them went over the fence for a trio of solo home runs by Ava Shaffer, Peyton Hicks and Rachel Felton.

The second game was far tighter, with Moorefield taking the lead for good with a two-run fifth inning after falling in a 3-1 hole in the middle frames.

The go-ahead run scored on a wild pitch.

Raleigh Kuykendall was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits. She struck out four and walking one.

Williams hit a double for Moorefield, and Shaffer hit one for Tucker.

Hicks was dealt the loss in a complete-game outing. She gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits in six innings of work, striking out four and walking one.

Moorefield was at Stasburg on Wednesday and hosts Frankfort on Friday at 7 p.m.

Tucker County 9, East Hardy 6

HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Tucker County rallied with four runs to defeat East Hardy on Monday.

A fielding error at second base, followed by a Shaffer RBI single and Katelyn Hicks' RBI triple gave the Mountain Lions a 9-6 lead.

Shaffer hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning that tied the score at 5.

Addison Armentrout hit a three-run homer in the top of the second to left that gave the Cougars (2-15) a 5-2 lead.

Shaffer got the win out of the bullpen in 3 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, one unearned run and six walks with five strikeouts.

She led the Mountain Lions with three hits, four RBIs and a stolen base.

Madison Strosnider went the distance for East Hardy, allowing 11 hits, five earned runs and two walks with 10 strikeouts.

The Cougars host Northern on Thursday at 6 p.m.