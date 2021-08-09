Alchemy Pay Launching Virtual Crypto-Linked Card With Mastercard and Visa

BeInCrypto –

Hybrid crypto-fiat gateway solution Alchemy Pay is launching Virtual Crypto-Linked Cards to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the payment sector.

According to Alchemy Pay, they have completed development of their virtual card service. It is currently undergoing beta testing in multiple key markets. The virtual cards can be linked to digital wallets such as Google Pay and PayPal. They also offer support for over 40 cryptocurrencies.

The cards will be accepted across millions of merchants on the Visa and Mastercard networks. These also include popular eCommerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay. The company expects the virtual card services to be fully launched at the end of 2021 or early 2022.

