Alcaraz vs. Sinner Livestream: How to Watch the French Open Semifinal Tennis Match Online Free

Quick Answer: The best way to watch the Alcaraz vs. Sinner match online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Get a five-day free trial here.

The 2024 French Open semifinals are delivering a blockbuster rivalry match between two of the youngest, most talented players on the tour: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. After Novak Djokovic’s elimination at the hands of Casper Ruud, No. 2 Sinner is the tournament favorite, with Alcaraz right behind him at No. 3.

The exciting match is happening on Friday June 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT. Here’s everything you need to know about how to livestream Alcaraz vs. Sinner online, and where to watch it on TV.

Where Is the Alcaraz vs. Sinner French Open Match Being Broadcast on TV?

Alcaraz and Sinner’s semifinal match will air live on TV through Tennis Channel. To watch Alcaraz vs. Sinner on TV, you can get a cable package that includes Tennis Channel, like Verizon Fios.

The Alcaraz vs. Sinner French Open match is also airing on TV in the UK on Eurosport and Discovery+. If you have a streaming-enabled VPN, like this one from ExpressVPN, you can set your location to the UK and watch the Alcaraz vs. Sinner match on TV that way too.

How to Livestream Alcaraz vs. Sinner French Open Match Online Free

If you’re looking to livestream Alcaraz vs. Sinner online without cable, we recommend DirecTV Stream. The service includes Tennis Channel in its “Choice,” “Ultimate,” and “Premier” packages — all of which start with a five-day free trial that you can use to watch Alcaraz vs. Sinner online for free. This will also let you watch the French Open for free through the rest of the tournament. See full offer details here.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Another way to watch Tennis Channel channel online is through fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. Just like with DirecTV Stream, you can use fubo’s free trial to livestream Alcaraz vs. Sinner online without cable for free.

If you want to record Alcaraz vs. Sinner to watch later in the day, use the DVR feature offered by both streamers.

fubo

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Alcaraz vs. Sinner French Open Predictions

Just a year apart at 21 and 22 years old, Alcaraz and Sinner have kicked off what is likely to be a long-running rivalry over the next several years of ATP action. They’ve clashed eight times so far in the pro tour, and each has won four times. Maybe even more interesting: both have nabbed 13 titles on the ATP tour.

The Spaniard and the Italian have only played eachother once on clay — back at the 2022 Croatian Open — when Sinner took the win. Their most recent match was at Indian Wells this year, where the Alcaraz won.

As of writing, Alcaraz is being billed as the favorite, but just barely with a moneyline of -170 against Sinner’s +140.

