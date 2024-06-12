Alcaraz and Nadal to be Olympic doubles partners

Alcaraz and Nadal have 25 Grand Slam singles titles between them [Getty Images]

Spaniards Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will team up to be doubles partners at next month's Olympic Games in Paris.

The tennis will be played on clay at Roland Garros - home of the French Open - where 21-year-old Alcaraz was victorious last week, securing his third Grand Slam title.

Nadal, 38, is a 22-time major winner, with a record 14 championships coming at Roland Garros.

The Games begin on 26 July with the tennis tournaments starting a day later.

"One pair, which I think everyone knows and was hoping for, is Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal," said Spain's national team coach, David Ferrer.

"Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris."

Nadal won an Olympic gold at Beijing in 2008, but Alcaraz will be making his Games debut.

Nadal's participation at the Games was uncertain after a series of injuries this year, but he returned to action for the clay court season in April.

The Paris Games are likely to be his last, with the Spaniard considering retirement this season.