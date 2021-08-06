Albuquerque issues ozone alert

Aug. 5—The City of Albuquerque issued an air quality health alert on Thursday afternoon due to elevated ozone levels.

The Environmental Health Department advises those with respiratory conditions in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County to limit outdoor activity because of the air pollution.

Ozone, which can cause smog, is driven by chemicals from wildfire smoke, vehicle emissions and industrial sites.

The air quality alert expires at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The American Lung Association says ozone is like "a sunburn to the lungs" that can cause respiratory issues.

Bernalillo County recorded 23 unhealthy ozone days from 2017 to 2019.