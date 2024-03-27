Albuquerque Isotopes unveil five new concession items

Mar. 26—Take me out the ball game. Buy me some El Fuegos and Thundercups ...

OK, that admittedly doesn't have the same ring to it as "peanuts and Cracker Jacks," but there's no denying the Albuquerque Isotopes' five new additions to the concessions menu in 2024 are scrumptious, nonetheless.

The Isotopes invited the media to the ballpark on Tuesday to sample the latest food items created by executive chef Jim Griego.

Griego said the El Fuego burger, the Piggy Burger and the Barbecue Turkey Leg are meant to be messy.

"If you're not in the bathroom washing your hands after one of these, then I didn't do my job," he said.

Foodies can also enjoy a vegetarian bowl and a dessert with an adult twist at Isotopes games this year.

Here's what to know about the new food choices in 2024, including commentary from Chef Griego and from me, sports editor Lucas Peerman, who bravely volunteered for this assignment.

El Fuego

Beef brisket burnt ends slow-cooked in a tangy and spicy Brazilian barbecue sauce topped with a layer of green chile mac and cheese, crispy jalapeño strips and pickled red onions, packed within a green chile and cheese bagel.

Chef Griego says: "El Fuego is exactly what it means — it is hot."

Lucas says: The hot corner of concessions, it's got enough spice and tang to bite you back — and that's a good thing.

Where to get it: Santa Fe Trail near section 116

Price: $25

Vegetarian Fusion Bowl

Plant-based pork protein mixed with hoisin, ginger and soy sauce served on a bed of white rice. It's topped with shredded carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, jalapeños, kimchee, pickled onions and a creamy avocado drizzle.

Chef Griego says: "The meat that's in this bowl is actually Impossible Pork and it's got a little teriyaki sauce and it has we call it a power mix (of vegetables)."

Lucas says: Your taste buds will be too distracted by this delicious blend of flavors to notice this is a vegetarian option. Like a bunch of singles sprayed all over the field, this may not get the headlines but it'll get the job done.

Where to get it: Noodle Cart near section 108

Price: $16

Hawaiian Barbecue Turkey Leg

Smoked turkey leg generously dipped in a Hawaiian barbecue sauce made with ketchup, pineapple, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and brown sugar.

Chef Griego says: "I got to do a turkey leg a little bit different ... this is a Hawaiian barbecue sauce-dipped turkey. It's got that ginger taste to it."

Lucas says: Turkey legs are savory. Turkey legs dipped in a Hawaiian barbecue sauce are sweet and savory. It's a double-play that can't be beat.

Where to get it: Santa Fe Trail near section 116

Price: $15.50

Piggy Burger

A traditional hamburger topped with pork bites candied in maple syrup and brown sugar, along with onion and tomato.

Chef Griego says: "It's basically smoked pork burnt ends that are deep fat fried and then it's dusted in maple syrup, brown sugar and then a little chile pique I put it on top of the hamburger."

Lucas says: The hamburger is a solid single but each bite of candied pork on top is like a stolen base that stretches this into a winning play.

Where to get it: Batter's Up near section 108

Price: $13.50

Thundercup Sundaes

Ice cream in one of six flavors — cookies and cream, Danish vanilla bean, four chocolates, Skagit strawberry, maple bacon whiskey or wicked White Russian layered with your choice to traditional toppings. You must be age 21 or older to order the whiskey or White Russian-flavored ice cream.

Chef Griego says: "This is kind of a new, exciting one. A little bit different than anything else."

Lucas says: I stuffed myself and didn't save room for dessert — that's an error, for sure. But I'm excited to try the maple bacon whiskey flavored ice cream the next time I'm at the ballpark. Cheers!

Where to get it: Banana's Foster near section 101

Price: $12.75 for adult size; $6 for kid size (whiskey and White Russian flavors not available in kid size)