Albuquerque Isotopes players help pack backpacks for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are helping make sure Albuquerque Public School students show up prepared next school year. On Wednesday, players from the team helped pack backpacks for the upcoming school year at the APS Community Clothing Bank.

Each backpack was stuffed with basic necessities such as notebooks, glue, and colored pencils. Organizers say the biggest part of the event is helping fill needs in the community.

“The students that are in need those schools, whether they are on free lunch or reduced lunch, they’re having to make choices. Families are having to make choices about whether to buy gas, buy food, buy clothing, or buy school supplies. So if we’re able to help supplement some of those basic needs, to have the child in class ready to learn, that’s the most important thing,” Special Projects Coordinator Erin Leue, APS Community Clothing Bank.

The clothing bank says the Isotopes will help fill between 50 to 75 backpacks to hand out before the next school year.

